Iraq summons Iranian ambassador, refuses striking military bases on Iraqi lands - state tv

Iraq's ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement on Thursday that it has summoned the Iranian ambassador to inform him of Iraq's refusal to strike military bases on Iraqi lands and that it considers this action as a violation of sovereignty.

The statement also said that summoning the Iranian official comes in the context of Iranian retaliatory missile strikes.

