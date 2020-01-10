Left Menu
WB guv demands "expert probe" into Naihati explosion

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday demanded an " expert investigation" into the explosion which took place in Barrackpore's Naihati earlier today.

WB guv demands "expert probe" into Naihati explosion
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday demanded an "expert investigation" into the explosion which took place in Barrackpore's Naihati earlier today. Dhankhar tweeted a video of the explosion, and said that the incident should be an eye-opener for law enforcing agencies in the state.

"The explosion leaves nothing to imagination. It calls for thorough probe in view of its seriousness, intensity and damage caused. Only expert investigation can unearth issues involved. This ominous development should be eye opener for law enforcing and regulatory regime in State," Dhankhar said on Twitter. According to police, the explosion took place while work was on to defuse firecrackers seized by police.

"The explosion took place while work to defuse firecrackers seized by police was going on. We will investigate the matter," Barrackpore Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

