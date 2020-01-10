Andhra CM appears CBI court in disproportionate assets case, matter posted for Jan 17
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday appeared before a Special CBI Court in an alleged disproportionate assets case following which it posted the matter for January 17 for hearing.
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 10: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday appeared before a Special CBI Court in an alleged disproportionate assets case following which it posted the matter for January 17 for further hearing. This is the first time Jagan appeared before the court after assuming charge as chief minister last year. He appeared before the court after he was summoned in connection with the ongoing trial.
The court is hearing the disproportionate assets case quid quo pro every Friday. Jagan had, however, sought exemptions from physically appearing before the court. The special court had recently directed the chief minister to appear in person for the trial thereby rejecting his plea for an exemption. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
- CBI
- Telangana
- India
- Andhra Pradesh
ALSO READ
CBI conducts searches at Ranchi in connection with disproportionate assets case
CBI chargesheets 11 persons in two cases pertaining to Jat protests
HC junks PIL wanting CBI to determine location of vegetable research institute
CBI arrests two conmen for posing as its chief to threaten custom officials: Officials.
CBI arrests two conmen for posing as agency chief