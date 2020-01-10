Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K Police arrests forest officer who surrendered as 'terrorist' earlier

A forest officer, who earlier surrendered as a 'terrorist', has been arrested by Samba Police on the suspicion of him being involved in terror activities in the region.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Samba (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 15:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 15:43 IST
J-K Police arrests forest officer who surrendered as 'terrorist' earlier
Parvez Ahmed (l) who has been arrested by Samba Police and SSP Shakti Phatak (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A forest officer, who earlier surrendered as a 'terrorist', has been arrested by Samba Police on the suspicion of him being involved in terror activities in the region. After surrendering before the Jammu and Police in 1998, Parvez Ahmed, 53-year-old had joined the mainstream and got a government job under 'surrender policy'.

"He was found in such a place where he should not be present that is why we developed a doubt on him. We are also verifying the other inputs as well," Shakti Pathak, SSP Samba, told ANI. According to the SSP, Ahmed was earlier connected with Al-Inquilab, but he surrendered in 1998. "After he surrendered, he was given a government job as a forest officer. Recently after verification, we found that he has been absent from his duties for some time," he said.

According to the police records, Ahmed is mentally unstable. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar set for best weekly gain in two months on `galvanising' forces

The U.S. dollar rose on Friday and is on track for its biggest weekly gain in two weeks as dissipating geopolitical tension prompted investors to buy riskier currencies, while the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc gave up all their recent ga...

Indian market ends in green, HDFC Bank, Infosys among top gainers on BSE

Indian stock market on Friday continued to trade in the green during closing hours after Iran-US tensions abated. The Bombay Stock Exchange BSE index ended 147.37 points or 0.36 per cent up at 41,599.72, while the NSE Nifty benchmark closed...

Ukraine president received data from U.S. on Iran plane crash

The United States has given Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskiy important data ahead of a call later on Friday with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran, Ukraines foreign minister said on Twitter...

Iraq asks US for team to prepare troop pullout

Iraqs caretaker premier Adel Abdel Mahdi has asked the United States to send a delegation to Baghdad to begin preparing for a troop pullout, his office said on Friday. In a phone call late Thursday with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Ab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020