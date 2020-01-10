Court grants bail to all accused in Seemapuri violence case
A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to all the accused in the Seemapuri violence case.
The accused, who were lodged in judicial custody, were let out on a bail bond of Rs 20,000 each. The court had remanded them to custody till January 18.
The Delhi Police had arrested eleven people in connection with the incident where a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) turned violent in the area in mid-December. (ANI)
