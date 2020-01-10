Anti-CAA protests: 12 people granted bail by Delhi court in Seemapuri violence case

A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to 12 people arrested in connection with violence in Seemapuri area of northeast Delhi during recent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Additional Sessions Judge Sanjeev Kumar Malhotra granted the relief to the accused on a personal bond of Rs 20,000 each and one surety of like amount.

The most of the accused were in judicial custody since December 21. It directed them to join investigation as an when required by the investigating officer and not to do "any act which may disturb the public peace".

"Right to protest is recognized as fundamental right in a democracy but this right of peaceful protest and open criticism of government policies do not extend to disturb the public order, i.e., public peace, safety and tranquillity. "The Constitution of India also prohibits a person from making any statement that incites people to commit an offence," the court said.

Those granted the relief are; Amjad Khan, Abdul Kalam, Rajaullah Khan, Nisar, Amiruddin, Suaib, Ahtmaad Ahmed, Waqar, Anis, Hazi Mehraj, Mohd Shoib and Mohd Amir. Advocates Zakir Raja and Satya Prakash Gautam, appearing for some of the advocates, told the judge that 10 out of 12 accused were in judicial custody since December 21 last year and some of them were not even present in the protest.

While Shoib and Amir were sent to judicial custody on January 5. The advocates claimed that the accused were peacefully protesting against the CAA.

The advocates further said that section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC was not attracted in the case since "admittedly the nature of the injuries sustained by police officials is simple in nature". Stone-pelting and incidents of violence were reported on December 20 from Daryaganj in Old Delhi and Seemapuri in northeast part of the national capital during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, police said.

In Seemapuri, an additional deputy commissioner of police suffered minor injuries, it said. Police said the arrested people were part of an unruly mob and they were "threat" to peace.

It further alleged that the accused damaged public property and pelted stones at the police. Some of the police personnel received serious injuries and, therefore, section 307 was slapped against them, police said.

