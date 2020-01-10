Left Menu
Court grants bail to all accused in Seemapuri violence case

A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to 12 accused who were arrested after a protest in Delhi's Seemapuri area turned violent last month.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 10-01-2020 18:31 IST
  • Created: 10-01-2020 18:31 IST
Represenatative image . Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to 12 accused who were arrested after a protest in Delhi's Seemapuri area turned violent last month. Additional Session Judge released the accused, who were lodged in judicial custody, on a personal bond of Rs 20,000 each. The court had earlier remanded them to custody till January 18.

"Right to protest is recognized as a fundamental right in a democracy but this right of peaceful protest and open criticism of the government policies do not extend to disturb the public order," the court observed. The court said the investigating officer probing the case submitted that two accused were arrested after being recognized from CCTV footage but it later found them not throwing stones or causing property damage in the clips.

"As far as Hazi Mehraj is concerned, it is alleged in the FIR that he also incited the crowd and in the supplementary statement of the complainant it is mentioned that he snatched stick from him but why was this fact not mentioned by him in his complaint, on the basis of which present FIR was registered is not explained," the court questioned. The Delhi Police had arrested them after a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) turned violent in the area in mid-December.

The case was transferred from the Delhi Police to the Crime Branch on December 30. The accused have now been directed to join the investigation as and when called by the station house officer (SHO).

They have also been directed not to disrupt public peace and provide their mobile phone numbers. The court directed the accused to come to the police station in Seemapuri on January 19. On that day, the SHO will make an endeavor to remove their doubts with respect to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. (ANI)

