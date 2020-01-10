Left Menu
Development News Edition

Inquiry against 2 Maha cops for giving false report to HC

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 19:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 19:31 IST
Inquiry against 2 Maha cops for giving false report to HC

The Bombay High Court was informed that an inquiry has been initiated against two Nashik police personnel for filing a false report regarding issuance of warrants against five people accused in a dowry harassment case. Justice K R Shriram was on Thursday informed by Nashik police commissioner that an inquiry, and disciplinary action, has been initiated against assistant sub-inspector Sanjay Dhanwate and constable R U Nikam as they were found negligent in their duty.

The court had, in November 2019, directed the state Director General of Police (DGP) to look into the issue after it came to light that the two policemen submitted a false report to HC in August last year. In the report, the two policemen had contended they could not issue warrants to the five accused as no building could be found at the address mentioned.

In November, another police team too submitted a report stating they had visited the address but found the house locked, and hence could not submit the warrants. The warrants against the five persons were issued by HC seeking their presence in an appeal filed by Maharashtra government challenging a lower court order acquitting them in a dowry harassment case.

In November 2019, Justice Shriram said in his order," There is certainly something seriously wrong with the police in as much as either they do not want to work or something more has taken place. I have to note that because of this conduct of the police, the matters remain pending." "I hope the direction of this court will be taken in the right spirit. If police officers disregard the court or take court's orders for granted, god save this country," the court had said then. The high court on Thursday said the inquiry report shall be submitted before it within four weeks.

The bench, however, disposed of the government's appeal against the acquittal of the five accused after it was informed that the complainant (wife) and the accused persons, including her husband, had settled the dispute amicably..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Iraqi PM tells US to start work on a troop withdrawal plan

Baghdad, Jan 10 AP Iraqs caretaker prime minister asked Washington to start working out a road map for an American troop withdrawal, his office said Friday, signalling his insistence on ending the US military presence despite recent moves t...

SC order on J-K setback to those opposed to govt's move on Art 370: BJP

The BJP on Friday described the Supreme Court order, which asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to immediately review curb orders against people, as a setback to opposition parties because they had called the Union governments decisio...

Pompeo offers Ukraine's Zelenskiy U.S. help in Iran crash probe

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday offered Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy U.S. help in the investigation of a Ukrainian plane crash in Iran.Pompeo said he expressed his condolences for the lives lost in Wednesdays crash, whic...

China’s biggest independent film festival forced to suspend operations indefinitely

Chinas largest independent film festival has suspended its operations indefinitely after the organisers said it was now impossible to maintain a purely independent spirit, a media report said on Friday. The China Independent Film Festival C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020