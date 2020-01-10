Dispose of pending land cases within 6 months: UP CM Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that the process of consolidation in the entire state should be taken forward on a war footing and 1,12,907 cases pending with the consolidation officers should be disposed of within 6 months. The decision was taken in a review meeting of all the consolidation officers of the state which was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"Along with this, form a team for 165 pending cases in the High Court and get them resolved," said the Chief Minister. The meeting was held at Lok Bhawan here on Friday for the first time in the state.

During this, the Chief Minister conducted a district-wise review and sought information from the consolidation officers about their respective districts. According to a statement, the Chief Minister said that consolidation cases have been pending in many villages for the last 25 years. "Keeping the cases pending for so long means ruining an entire generation. The patience of the people of the village should be considered," he added.

He said that nobody will object if the land of poor and rich is distributed in a more transparent way. Adityanath said that the time limit of 5 years for consolidation should end and directed officials to motivate people for voluntary consolidation in one year.

Work in mission mode by adding extra workforce, he said adding in Gopalpur of Hathras and Chilbilwa village of Gorakhpur, the way people have done voluntary consolidation should be adopted in other districts also. The Chief Minister further said that during the consolidation process space should be left for the meadows, barn, sports grounds and public programmes in villages.

"Work by creating a target within 6 months and try to change the image of the department. The consolidation officers should either sit in the court, otherwise, they should remain in their office. Along with this, officers should also go to the field and make people aware of the benefits of the consolidation process," he said. He asked to speed up the process of computerization of 28 courts of consolidation and 235 courts of consolidation officers. (ANI)

