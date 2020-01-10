Guj: Man sentenced to death for raping, killing minor daughter

A 42-year-old man was sentenced to death on Friday by a special POCSO court in Surat in Gujarat for raping and killing his 14-year-old daughter in 2017. Odisha native Tukna Das was convicted and sentenced to death by Additional Sessions Judge PS Kala of the special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) court.

Das, who used to work in a powerloom here, killed his teenage daughter after she got pregnant following repeated rape over six months. He strangled her and threw the body in the bushes near Surat Airport in June that year.

Das had divorced his wife and brought his daughter here to live with him, police said. Das was held after police carried out a DNA test of him as well as the victim and her foetus..

