Nellai Kannan granted bail by Tirunelveli's court

Tamil writer, Nellai Kannan was on Friday granted bail by the Tirunelveli District Principal Sessions Court. Judge Nasir Ahmed granted bail to the Tamil writer. He was ordered to sign two times per day at the Melapalai police station.

Earlier this month, Kannan was arrested in Perambalur on charges of making an objectionable speech against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah during a protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The Tirunelveli Police had registered the FIR against the writer for the speech delivered at a meeting, which was called by the Social Democratic Party of India on December 29 last year.

The police had booked him on the basis of multiple complaints filed by BJP leaders. Kannan was been booked under Sections 504, 505(1) and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

