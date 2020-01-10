Ukraine security service prioritising missile, terrorism as possible causes of plane crash

Ukraine's state security service has prioritised a missile attack and terrorism as possible causes of the crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane in Iran, the head of the state security service (SBU) Ivan Bakanov said on Friday.

In a statement, Bakanov said the idea that it could have been a missile was gaining the most public attention but that it raised a series of questions. He also cautioned against drawing "hasty conclusions".

