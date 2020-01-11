Police makes four more arrests in Lucknow advocate's murder case

State Police have made four more arrests in connection with the murder of an advocate in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on January 7.

According to police, the accused persons have been identified as Dheeraj, Subham, Manjeet and Mustafa.

Earlier, the police had arrested two persons for allegedly beating a 31-year-old advocate Shishir Tripathi to death in Krishnanagar area of the city. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

