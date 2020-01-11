Women protestors take out 'Save Amaravati' march in Vijayawada, detained

A large number of women on Friday took out a 'Save Amaravati' protest march to express their discontent over the three capital proposal. The call for protest was given by Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti JAC.

The women holding placards against the decision took out a march and also staged a brief sit-in. They were later detained by police for protesting near the Sub Collector's office despite the restrictions.

The GN Rao Committee, which was set up by the Andhra Pradesh government to look into the suggestion of three capitals has made a favorable recommendation saying it will help in decentralised development and put the available resources to the best use. It proposed Visakhapatnam as the Executive capital and Kurnool the judicial capital while retaining Amaravati as the legislative capital. (ANI)

