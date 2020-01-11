Presidents of Ukraine, Iran to discuss downed plane -Ukrainian official
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to hold a telephone call with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on Saturday after Tehran said it had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet, the Ukrainian president's office said.
The Ukrainian passenger airplane travelling to Kiev crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board.
Iran had previously denied any responsibility.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
