Kiran Bedi is attempting to disrupt free rice delivery scheme, says Puducherry CM

Hitting out at the Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday said that Bedi is attempting to disrupt the rice delivery scheme in the Union Territory. At a press conference at the Legislative Assembly, Narayanasamy slammed Bedi, saying, "Bedi is attempting to disrupt free rice delivery scheme in the Union Territory."

He also said that steps can be taken if there is loopholes in rice buying scheme. The Chief Minister and Lieutenant Governor have been at loggerheads over several issues of governance including rice buying scheme.

Earlier, Narayansamy had accused the Lieutenant Governor of hindering the development of Puducherry and overturning the decisions of the cabinet. (ANI)

