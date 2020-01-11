DRDO chairman meets Andhra Pradesh CM
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy at his residence in Tadepalli on Saturday.
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy at his residence in Tadepalli on Saturday.
According to reports, they discussed defence projects in the state including missile testing centre project at Nagayalanka in Krishna district.
The DRDO chairman and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Both had luncheon meeting. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- G Satheesh Reddy
- Andhra Pradesh
- DRDO
- YS Jaganmohan Reddy
- CM
- Tadepalli
- Nagayalanka
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh: TDP stages protest against three capital proposal
Andhra Pradesh: Cabinet panel report on insider trading finds irregularities during TDP regime
Andhra Pradesh govt clears plan to develop 2 major ports
Andhra Pradesh govt to constitute high-power committee to study GN Rao, BCG report
Top states in terms of increase in forest cover are Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala