DRDO chairman meets Andhra Pradesh CM

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy at his residence in Tadepalli on Saturday.

According to reports, they discussed defence projects in the state including missile testing centre project at Nagayalanka in Krishna district.

The DRDO chairman and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Both had luncheon meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

