Protesting French forensic police recreate giant crime scene in Lyon

French forensic officers set up a giant fake crime scene on Saturday in front of the courthouse in Lyon at a demonstration to draw attention to their working conditions. Two hundred officers wearing disposable protective suits laid out dummies splattered with fake blood in front of the courthouse in the eastern French city.

"We are treated like administrative workers even though we work daily in conditions as tough as regular police officers," said Thomas Russier with the Snipat union. The officers, who have been on strike for three weeks, are seeking better financial and retirement conditions.

Their protest comes amid nationwide strikes hitting public transport that aim to force the government to abandon an overhaul of the pension system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

