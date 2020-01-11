ICG Ship C-445 conducts medical evacuation of critically injured Myanmarese crew

Indian Coast Guard on Saturday said its ship ICG C-445 conducted a medical evacuation of critically injured 39-year-old Myanmarese crew from MV Fortune Wing off Porbandar Coast on January 10 and 11.

"ICG Ship C-445 conducted medical evacuation of critically injured 39-yr-old Myanmarese crew from MV Fortune Wing off Porbandar Coast on 10&11 Jan. Patient in stable condition, handed over to vessel agent for further medical treatment," Indian Coast Guard said. (ANI)

