Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanon 'regrets' U.N. voting rights suspension over membership arrears

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 01:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 01:06 IST
Lebanon 'regrets' U.N. voting rights suspension over membership arrears
Lebanon's finance ministry said on Saturday it had "not received any review or demand for payment of any dues to any party". Image Credit: Flickr

Lebanon's foreign ministry said on Saturday that it "regretted" the revoking of the country's voting rights at the U.N. General Assembly after falling behind on membership dues, saying the state's "reputation and prestige" would be impacted. Lebanon is facing its worst economic crisis since the 1975-90 civil war, with the Lebanese pound slumping amid a shortage of dollars while banks are tightly controlling access to cash and blocking transfers abroad.

It is also without a functioning government since Saad al-Hariri quit as prime minister in October, a situation criticized this week by Jan Kubis, the by U.N.'s Special Coordinator for Lebanon, as "increasingly irresponsible". The U.N. said Friday that seven countries are so far behind in paying their dues that they are losing their voting privileges in the 193-member General Assembly -- Venezuela, Lebanon, Central African Republic, Gambia, Lesotho, Tonga, and Yemen.

Lebanon's finance ministry said on Saturday it had "not received any review or demand for payment of any dues to any party". It said that the only review took place on Saturday morning and that the outstanding fees would be paid by Monday. Under U.N. rules, a country can lose its General Assembly vote if it is in arrears by any amount that equals or exceeds the contributions due for the previous two years unless it shows evidence of an inability to pay that is beyond its control.

The 193-member world body has been faced with a cash crisis due to a lack of payments by countries. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres introduced extraordinary measures late last year to cope with the cash shortfall, including banning non-essential travel and canceling or deferring some meetings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Study links six gene types to anxiety and other mental health conditions

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Oman Sultan Qaboos has died: state media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Anupam Kher starrer medical drama 'New Amsterdam' renewed through 2023

Veteran actor Anupam Kher starrer medical drama New Amsterdam has been renewed through 2023. NBC has ordered three more seasons of New Amsterdam, the network announced on Saturday at the Television Critics Associations Winter Press Tour.Tha...

Boeser, four-goal third period lift Canucks past Sabres

Brock Boeser capped his two-goal performance by scoring the go-ahead tally in Vancouvers four-goal third period, lifting the visiting Canucks to a 6-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday afternoon. With the game tied at 3, Boeser an...

WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Liverpool set record to go 16 points clear, Leicester lose

Liverpool overcame another obstacle on the path to what looks an almost certain Premier League title triumph as they chalked up a record-breaking 20th win in 21 matches with a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. With c...

NBA-Kawhi, Clippers taking long approach to NBA title pursuit

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers are tackling the NBAs regular season at their own pace, occasionally sacrificing short-term form for the long-term goal of a championship.The Clippers have accepted the shifting lineups and uneven ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020