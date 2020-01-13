Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. to announce 'actions' after Saudi military trainees review -source

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 10:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 10:30 IST
U.S. to announce 'actions' after Saudi military trainees review -source
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. government will announce "actions" on Monday along with results of a Justice Department criminal investigation into the December shootings at the Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida that killed three U.S. service members and wounded eight other Americans, an official told Reuters.

Several news outlets, including CNN, Washington Post and the Associated Press, reported that more than a dozen Saudi servicemen who are training at U.S. military bases will be expelled from the United States. Attorney General William Barr and FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich will make an announcement at a press conference Monday. The U.S. official told Reuters the government will disclose some "actions" in connection with the probe, but declined to elaborate.

The Saudi personnel being expelled are not accused of aiding the Saudi Air Force second lieutenant who killed three American sailors at the Pensacola installation, CNN reported, quoting unnamed sources. The Washington Post said the probe found connections to "extremist rhetoric, possession of child pornography and a failure by a small number of people to report alarming behavior by the gunman" in the attacks. The FBI, Justice Department and National Security Council declined to comment. The Saudi Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Sunday on CBS' "Face the Nation" that he has signed "directives that address enhanced screening of all of our foreign students that address credentialing going forward, weapons policies." National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien told "Fox News Sunday" the shooting "showed that there had been errors in the way that we vetted."

On Dec. 10, the Pentagon announced it was halting operational training of all Saudi Arabian military personnel in the United States after the incident. On Dec. 19, the Pentagon announced that it found no threat in its review of about 850 military students from Saudi Arabia studying in the United States. The FBI has said U.S. investigators believe Saudi Air Force Second Lieutenant Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, 21, acted alone in the incident before he was fatally shot by a deputy sheriff.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Citing 'betrayal' by Congress, BSP to skip Opposition meeting today

Citing betrayal by Congress in Rajasthan, Bahujan Samaj Party BSP chief Mayawati on Monday said that her party will not attend the meeting of opposition parties, scheduled to take place later in the day, over the current political situation...

UPDATE 1-Golf-Australian Smith wins Sony Open after playoff in Hawaii

Cameron Smith won the PGA Tours Sony Open in Hawaii on Sunday after the Australian made up a three-stroke deficit in the final round and then beat overnight leader Brendan Steele in a playoff.Smith, who was two shots behind with two holes t...

GPX India Builds India s first Data Center Interconnect Network Leveraging Nokia s DCI Solution

MUMBAI, Jan. 13, 2020 PRNewswire -- GPX India, a global technology leader providing next-generation, carrier neutral data center services, announced that it has deployed Indias first Data Center Interconnect DCI together with Nokia, implem...

Science News Roundup: China launches gigantic telescope in hunt for life beyond earth

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.China launches gigantic telescope in hunt for life beyond earthChina on Saturday officially opened operations of the worlds largest radio telescope, which it will use for space research ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020