UPDATE 1-Pakistan court revokes coup leader Musharraf's death sentence, guilty verdict

  • Reuters
  • Islamabad
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 19:35 IST
  • Created: 13-01-2020 19:31 IST
File photo

A Pakistani high court on Monday revoked a guilty verdict and death sentence handed down to former military ruler Pervez Musharraf for treason, declaring that the formation of the court that sentenced him was unconstitutional, a government law officer said. Musharraf was sentenced to death in absentia by a special court in December on charges stemming from his imposition of a state of emergency in 2007. The head of a three-judge panel ruled that his corpse should hang for three days if the general died before his execution.

Musharraf had challenged the formation of the court for the sole purpose of trying him for treason. Lahore High Court "has declared everything from the initiation of the complaint and its conclusion unconstitutional", Additional Attorney General of Pakistan Ishtiaq A. Khan, who represented the government in the case, told Reuters.

Musharraf's lawyer also said the sentence had been revoked. "Lahore High Court has nullified the decision about Pervez Musharraf," Azhar Siddique said. Musharraf, 76, who seized power in a 1999 coup and ruled as president until 2008, is currently receiving medical treatment in Dubai. He is the first former army chief to have been charged with treason in Pakistan and has said the powerful military helped him get out of the country.

The final years of his rule were marked by struggles with the judiciary over his wish to remain head of the army while president. He quit in 2008, after a political party that backed him fared poorly in national elections. Musharraf has lived in self-imposed exile in Dubai since he left Pakistan in 2016.

Pakistan has witnessed three coups and has been ruled by the military for close to half its 72-year existence. Musharraf's death sentence angered the military that pit it against the judiciary, which traditionally has backed the army in the past.

The sentencing court's bizarre announcement about hanging Musharraf's corpse came after the government said it had found "gaps and weaknesses" in the original sentence.

