MP: IAF officer who posed as Amit Shah remanded in cop custody

An Indian Air Force officer arrested for allegedly posing as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and calling up the Madhya Pradesh governor to get a dentist friend appointed as vice chancellor of a university was on Monday remanded in police custody for three days. Judicial Magistrate Pushpak Pathak has sent IAF Wing Commander Kuldeep Baghela and his Bhopal-based dentist friend Chandresh Kumar Shukla to three days in police custody, said Special Task Force (Bhopal) Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Bhadoria said.

"We sought their remand as we needed time to work on the technical aspect of the case and gather evidence," he said. Baghela, posing as Shah had called up Governor Lalji Tandon to get Shukla appointed as VC of Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (MPMSU) in Jabalpur, police said.

During the call, Shukla posed as the Union minister's personal assistant. Baghela, posted in the IAF headquarters in Delhi, and Shukla, both in the 35-40 age group, were arrested last week when Raj Bhavan officials, suspecting something amiss, cross- verified the call and alerted the STF, police said.

Baghela has previously worked as aide-de-camp (ADC) to former MP governor Ramnaresh Yadav for three years, police said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.