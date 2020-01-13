Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: IAF officer who posed as Amit Shah remanded in cop custody

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 20:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 20:18 IST
MP: IAF officer who posed as Amit Shah remanded in cop custody

An Indian Air Force officer arrested for allegedly posing as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and calling up the Madhya Pradesh governor to get a dentist friend appointed as vice chancellor of a university was on Monday remanded in police custody for three days. Judicial Magistrate Pushpak Pathak has sent IAF Wing Commander Kuldeep Baghela and his Bhopal-based dentist friend Chandresh Kumar Shukla to three days in police custody, said Special Task Force (Bhopal) Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Bhadoria said.

"We sought their remand as we needed time to work on the technical aspect of the case and gather evidence," he said. Baghela, posing as Shah had called up Governor Lalji Tandon to get Shukla appointed as VC of Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (MPMSU) in Jabalpur, police said.

During the call, Shukla posed as the Union minister's personal assistant. Baghela, posted in the IAF headquarters in Delhi, and Shukla, both in the 35-40 age group, were arrested last week when Raj Bhavan officials, suspecting something amiss, cross- verified the call and alerted the STF, police said.

Baghela has previously worked as aide-de-camp (ADC) to former MP governor Ramnaresh Yadav for three years, police said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Pak summons Indian envoy over 'ceasefire violations' along LoC

Pakistan on Monday summoned Indian Charge dAffaires Gaurav Ahluwalia and lodged a protest over the alleged ceasefire violation by the Indian troops along the Line of Control LoC last week. Ahluwalia was summoned by Director General South As...

UPDATE 1-Trump: "Doesn't really matter" if there was an imminent threat from Soleimani

President Donald Trump on Monday morning defended his decision to kill Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, contending Soleimani posed an impending threat to the United States but also saying that was not important given the military leaders...

Your Tesla Model 3 will talk to pedestrians

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to announce a new feature that would make the Model 3 talk to pedestrians.In a tweet, Musk posted a short clip of the Model 3 speaking to pedestrians as the car slowly passes them, with a pre-recorded mes...

Iran won't target Strait of Hormuz over Soleimani killing -analysts

Iran is unlikely to block the Strait of Hormuz, the worlds busiest oil-shipping channel, in reprisal for the killing of Qassem Soleimani for fear of aggravating its Gulf allies and China, regional analysts said on Monday.Tehran has long thr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020