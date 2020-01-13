Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.S. Supreme Court tosses ruling that revived suit against Iran central bank

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 20:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 20:33 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S. Supreme Court tosses ruling that revived suit against Iran central bank
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday threw out a lower court ruling that revived a $1.68 billion lawsuit against Iran's central bank by families of troops killed in the 1983 bombing of the U.S. Marine Corps barracks in Lebanon in light of a new federal law that could help the plaintiffs recover damages. Though Bank Markazi, as well as banks in Luxembourg and Italy, were contesting the lower court ruling that the families could try to seize Iranian assets held outside the United States, the justices directed a lower court to consider the new law that could give the families access to the funds.

The law, signed by President Donald Trump on Dec. 20 as part of the National Defense Authorization Act, removes hurdles for courts to seize assets held abroad to satisfy U.S. court judgments against Iran. The Supreme Court acted on the case at a time of high tensions between the United States and Iran, with Trump ordering a drone strike in Baghdad that killed a senior Iranian military commander on Jan. 3, and Iran retaliating by firing missiles at bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq. Iran's clerical rulers were also facing a third day of protests on Monday after authorities acknowledged shooting down a passenger plane by accident last week.

The 1983 car bombing attack at the Marine Corps barracks in Beirut killed 241 U.S. service members. The cases stem from efforts by the families of those killed to secure compensation from Iran after a federal court in Washington deemed them victims of state-sponsored terrorism and awarded $3.8 billion in damages. The families in 2013 sought to seize bond proceeds allegedly owned by Bank Markazi and processed by Clearstream Banking S.A., based in Luxembourg, and Banca UBAE S.p.A, an Italian bank, to partially satisfy the court judgment.

The legal dispute centers on a 1976 law called the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA), which generally shields foreign governments from liability in American courts but carves out certain exceptions, including for claims against countries like Iran that have been designated by the United States as state sponsors of terrorism. A federal trial court dismissed the families' claims, saying the assets were located in Luxembourg and thus, under the FSIA, immune from seizure. But in 2017 the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals disagreed, reviving the suit.

Bank Markazi appealed to the Supreme Court, saying that the 2nd Circuit ruling violated international law and "threatens the U.S. assets of U.S. companies by exposing them to reciprocal treatment by foreign courts." The Trump administration said the 2nd Circuit decision was flawed because it was unlikely the FSIA allowed for foreign government seizure of assets held abroad. But the administration advised the justices to send the case back to lower courts to analyze the newly passed law's effect on the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Pak summons Indian envoy over 'ceasefire violations' along LoC

Pakistan on Monday summoned Indian Charge dAffaires Gaurav Ahluwalia and lodged a protest over the alleged ceasefire violation by the Indian troops along the Line of Control LoC last week. Ahluwalia was summoned by Director General South As...

UPDATE 1-Trump: "Doesn't really matter" if there was an imminent threat from Soleimani

President Donald Trump on Monday morning defended his decision to kill Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, contending Soleimani posed an impending threat to the United States but also saying that was not important given the military leaders...

Your Tesla Model 3 will talk to pedestrians

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to announce a new feature that would make the Model 3 talk to pedestrians.In a tweet, Musk posted a short clip of the Model 3 speaking to pedestrians as the car slowly passes them, with a pre-recorded mes...

Iran won't target Strait of Hormuz over Soleimani killing -analysts

Iran is unlikely to block the Strait of Hormuz, the worlds busiest oil-shipping channel, in reprisal for the killing of Qassem Soleimani for fear of aggravating its Gulf allies and China, regional analysts said on Monday.Tehran has long thr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020