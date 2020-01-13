Left Menu
UPDATE 3-UK's Queen Elizabeth agrees to grandson Harry's wishes after crisis talks

  • Updated: 13-01-2020 23:16 IST
  • Created: 13-01-2020 23:04 IST
Queen Elizabeth II Image Credit: ANI

Queen Elizabeth has given her blessing to her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's wish for a more independent future after an urgent meeting on Monday to resolve the rift in the British royal family. Harry and his American actress wife Meghan triggered the crisis by announcing last week that they wished to step back from royal duties and spend more time in North America.

After a meeting at the queen's rural Sandringham estate in eastern England also attended by Harry's father and heir to the throne, Prince Charles, and his elder brother, Prince William, the 93-year-old Elizabeth said the family supported the couple's plans. "Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family," the monarch said in a statement.

"Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives. It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK." Last week's shock announcement by Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, exposed divisions in the Windsor family and prompted soul-searching over what it means to be royal in the 21st century.

The couple consulted neither the queen nor Charles before their announcement, made on Instagram and their own website, a step seen as impertinent and premature by a family whose roots go back through a thousand years of European history. Meghan is currently in Canada with their infant son Archie. She had been expected to join Monday's discussion by telephone.

She and Harry say they want a "progressive" new role for themselves and financial independence, which could mean working in the United States where Meghan is from. But it is unclear how they will pull off a partial pullback from royal roles - which some media have dubbed "Megxit" in a play on Britain's tortuous Brexit departure from the European Union - or who will pay for a transatlantic lifestyle.

"These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days," the queen said in her statement.

