Iran has signalled Canada could play active role in downed plane investigation
Iran has signaled that Canada's Transportation Safety Board (TSB) would be allowed to play an active role in the investigation of the Iranian military's shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner last week, TSB head Kathy Fox said on Monday.
A missile, which Iran said was fired by accident, brought down the plane, killing all 176 aboard, including 57 Canadians.
