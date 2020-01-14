Iran says some people arrested for their role in Ukrainian plane crash
Iran's judiciary has arrested some people for their role in the crash of a Ukrainian plane that Tehran said was accidentally hit by an Iranian missile, judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said on Tuesday.
He did not give further details.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- judiciary
- Ukrainian
- Tehran
- Parisa Hafezi
ALSO READ
UPDATE 8-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group
Puducherry CM slams Kiran Bedi over 'autocratic parallel governance'
Iran says US strikes on Iraq show its 'support for terrorism'
Iran condemns U.S. attacks on Iranian-allied militia in Iraq
Strikes by US in Iraq, Syria an act of terrorism: Iran