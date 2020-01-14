UK's Johnson backs royal family to sort out their problems

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had no doubt that the royal family would sort out their problems after Queen Elizabeth gave her blessing to Prince Harry and his wife Meghan stepping back from senior royal duties. "I am a massive fan certainly of the queen and of the royal family as a fantastic asset for our country," Johnson told BBC television.

"I am absolutely confident that they are going to sort this out, and you know what I think they are probably going to be able to sort it out easier without any particular commentary from me about this."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.