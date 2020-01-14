Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-UK's divided royals can fix problems, PM Johnson says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Britain
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 16:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 16:35 IST
UPDATE 1-UK's divided royals can fix problems, PM Johnson says
File photo Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed confidence on Tuesday that the divided royals would overcome their problems after the queen reluctantly gave her blessing for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan to step back from duties.

Following a family meeting over the future of her grandson and his American wife, Queen Elizabeth issued a rare, highly personal statement agreeing to the change and saying final decisions should be worked out soon. "I am a massive fan certainly of the queen and of the royal family as a fantastic asset for our country," Johnson told BBC television.

"I am absolutely confident that they are going to sort this out, and you know what I think they are probably going to be able to sort it out easier without any particular commentary from me about this." The royal crisis was triggered when Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, publicly announced last week that they wished to reduce royal appointments and spend more time in North America.

The 93-year-old queen said the couple would now begin a "period of transition" splitting time between Britain and Canada as they sought a more independent lifestyle and an end to reliance on public funding. That was agreed following the family summit on Monday at her Sandringham estate attended by Harry, his elder brother Prince William and his father and heir to the British throne, Prince Charles.

"Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family," Elizabeth said. ECHOES OF DIANA

Harry and Meghan have said they want a "progressive" new role for themselves and financial independence - a model closer to other European royal families who have more down-to-earth lifestyles than their British counterparts. As one of the world's most glamorous couples, they have chafed at intense media scrutiny, with Harry describing some coverage of Meghan as bullying, akin to treatment his mother Princess Diana endured before her death in a 1997 car crash.

Some observers have criticized British media for racism in its coverage of Meghan, whose mother is African-American and father is white. However, British interior minister Priti Patel said on Monday she disagreed that papers had been racist. Meghan is currently in Canada with the couple's baby son Archie and Harry is expected to rejoin her later this week.

Details of how they intended to fund themselves, what royal roles they would still perform, and who would pay for and provide future security arrangements are still up in the air. Campaign group Republic, which wants the monarchy abolished, estimates that it costs more than 100 million pounds ($130 million) a year to protect the royals. Monarchists respond that the royals bring more in via extra tourism to Britain.

Currently, Harry and Meghan are mainly funded by his father's Duchy of Cornwall private estate as they are prohibited from earning income themselves. "These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days," Elizabeth said.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said most Canadians were supportive of having the royals there. "But how that looks and what kind of costs is involved, there are still lots of discussions to have," he told Global News in a television interview.

The furor over the couple, who married in May 2018 in a glittering ceremony watched by millions around the world, comes after a tough 2019 for the royal family. Prince Andrew's friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came under uncomfortable scrutiny while the queen's husband, Prince Philip, 98, received a police warning over a car crash.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Peugeot subsidiary Opel announces 2,100 job cuts in Germany

Frankfurt Am Main, Jan 14 AFP Peugeot subsidiary Opel said Tuesday it would offer 2,100 more German workers voluntary redundancies, as it struggles to stay afloat faced with collapsing demand and an EU emissions squeeze.The historic German ...

FACTBOX-How the Iran nuclear deal dispute mechanism works

France, Britain and Germany formally triggered the dispute mechanism in Irans nuclear deal with world powers on Tuesday, the strongest step they have taken so far to enforce the agreement that requires Iran to curb its nuclear programme. Th...

Four killed in road accident in Assam

At least four persons, including an infant, were killed and seven others seriously injured in a road accident in Karimganj district of Assam, police said on Tuesday. The accident occurred at Sonakhiri area on Monday when a pick-up van coll...

UK PM rejects Scottish call for new independence referendum

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday rejected a request by Scotlands devolved government for powers to hold another referendum on independence. In a letter to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, the leader of the Scottish National Pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020