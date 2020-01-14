Left Menu
Spain's Sanchez to seek negotiations with EU Commission on budget deficit

Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday that he would aim to soon start negotiations with the European Commission on public deficit targets.

"The economic conditions have changed for some time now, so this is a negotiation process that we will have to open with the European Commission ... and we will start that negotiation as soon as possible," Sanchez told a news conference.

