Germany invited Libya's Serraj, Haftar to conference

Germany confirmed on Tuesday it will host a conference on Sunday in Berlin to support the United Nations' effort to achieve peace and reconciliation in Libya after months of violence. Representatives from the United States, Russia, Britain, France, China, Turkey, Italy, and the U.N. will be among the participants, said the German government in a statement.

Germany has also invited Fayez al-Serraj, who heads the internationally recognized government in Tripoli, and General Khalifa Haftar, who leads the eastern-based Libyan National Army, it said.

