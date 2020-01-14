CISF staffer commits suicide after killing colleague, injuring another

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) staff on Tuesday shot dead a CISF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur and injured another before committing suicide using the same weapon.

The incident occurred in a CISF camp in Udhampur. The reason behind the incident is not known yet.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

