Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC seeks AG's assistance on plea against constitutional validity of restitution of conjugal rights

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought assistance of Attorney General KK Venugopal on a PIL against the law that gives power to courts to force a separated couple to stay together through decree for Restitution of Conjugal Rights.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 23:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 23:24 IST
SC seeks AG's assistance on plea against constitutional validity of restitution of conjugal rights
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought assistance of Attorney General KK Venugopal on a PIL against the law that gives power to courts to force a separated couple to stay together through decree for Restitution of Conjugal Rights. A three-judge bench of Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, Justice Hemant Gupta and Justice V Ramasubramanian asked Attorney General to assist the court on the issue and also asked the central government to respond on the plea within eight weeks.

In March last year, the top court had asked the Ministry of Law and Justice on the plea, but the reply is yet to be filed. The two-judge bench had also said that a three-judge bench will hear the case.

The PIL filed by two law students of Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar, challenged the validity of Section 9 of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, Section 22 of the Special Marriage Act, 1954 and Order 21, Rules 32 and 33 of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908. These provisions provide the statutory scheme for the Restitution of Conjugal Rights. The PIL filed by Ojaswa Pathak and Mayank Gupta said under the legal scheme in India, a spouse is "entitled to a decree directing his other spouse to cohabit and take part in sexual intercourse. He/she is also entitled to coercive measures in the form of attachment of property in case the spouses wilfully disobeys the decree of restitution."

The petitioners submit that the "legislative package" providing for the Restitution of Conjugal Rights is "unconstitutional" and against the fundamental rights. A two-judge bench in 1984 upheld these provision while considering the scheme for restitution of conjugal rights "as an aid to the prevention of break-up of marriage".

The plea has said that the personal autonomy and dignity that are guaranteed under the Constitution cannot be sacrificed at the altar of family life. "The Constitution guarantees to every individual the right to be left alone - even within the framework of a family. Any provision which forces an individual to have sexual relations or even cohabit a home without her will is violative of the right to privacy, individual autonomy and dignity that are guaranteed by the Constitution," the plea stated.

It added that the "society is changing into one where the private interest of sexual autonomy, dignity and happiness of an individual is put before concerns like societal morality or family life. Thus, there exists no compelling interest for the state to interfere in matters related to conjugal rights." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

China will emerge as America's strategic threat: Pentagon

In this era of great power competition, China will emerge as Americas strategic threat, a top Pentagon official has said, reiterating the need to ramping up US presence in the Indo-Pacific region. Having the US Army in the region strengthen...

PC shipments finally record growth after 7 consecutive years of decline: Gartner

The PC industry witnessed growth after seven consecutive years of decline, recording a 2.3 per cent increase in worldwide shipments in Q4, 2019, Gartner reported. Worldwide PC shipments were recorded at 70.6 million units in Q4, 2019, with ...

ANALYSIS-Why the Ukrainian plane tragedy is unlikely to lead to global airspace rules

Why was the Ukrainian airliner mistakenly shot down near Tehran by Iranian forces last week for the loss of 176 lives even allowed to take off from a country that had just fired missiles towards its neighbour And why didnt the airline just ...

Two suspected terrorists from Kerala 'picked up' from railway station in Karnataka

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Tuesday informed that two suspected terrorists from Kerala have been picked up from the Udupi railway station.Two suspected terrorists from Kerala, have been picked up by us from the Udupi railwa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020