Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Australian man freed in Japan after trespassing to find his children

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 15:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 15:10 IST
UPDATE 1-Australian man freed in Japan after trespassing to find his children
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An Australian man was freed on Wednesday after spending a month and a half detained in Tokyo on charges of trespassing when he went to his estranged in-laws' apartment building to look for his missing children. The case of Scott McIntyre, a freelance sports journalist based in Tokyo, has drawn wide attention to the difficulties in Japan faced by parents who lose access to their children after their partners take them away.

Lawyers and legal experts say Japan effectively condones the act regardless of whether domestic violence is involved, and parents who are deprived of contact with their children face the threat of arrest if they try to retrieve or see them. Unlike most developed countries, Japan has no joint-custody system after divorce. McIntyre was arrested on Nov. 28 for entering the common area of the building where his wife's parents live in late October in a bid to find his children.

He was released on bail last Friday after pleading guilty to the charges, and on Wednesday was given a prison sentence of six months suspended for three years. Japan's judicial system has drawn global attention with the lengthy detention - and subsequent fleeing - of former auto executive Carlos Ghosn in what critics have characterised as a "hostage justice" system.

Emerging from the courthouse wearing a shirt with the words "Stop Parental Child Abduction" printed in both Japanese and English, McIntyre told reporters: "I haven't seen my children now for almost 250 days." "All we want is that... Japan joins the rest of the civilized world in implementing a system of joint custody."

He said he had made numerous requests to the police and his wife's lawyers - the two are going through a divorce mediation - to let him know whether the children are safe, but that those were ignored. On the day of the illegal entry, he had been worried about his children in the aftermath of a typhoon that ripped through the region, he said. Why McIntyre's wife left him taking their daughter and son, now aged 11 and 7, was unclear. Prosecutors said she had claimed physical violence by McIntyre towards their daughter, which he denied, and material presented by the prosecution was dismissed as irrelevant to the trespassing charge.

It was also not clear why he was arrested more than a month after the illegal entry, or why he had been detained for so long. An earlier request for bail was denied on grounds that he could destroy evidence or flee the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-India plans new law to protect foreign investment - sources

India is planning a new law to safeguard foreign investment by speeding up dispute resolution, aiming to attract more capital from overseas to boost stuttering domestic growth, two officials with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters....

Youngest of four Dec 16 convicts looks most anxious, walks restlessly inside cell: Tihar Jail sources

Of the four men on death row in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, the youngest, Vinay Sharma, looks the most anxious and is often seen walking restlessly inside his cell, sources in Tihar Jail said as uncertainty continues over th...

Eros Group to invest Rs 250 cr on new housing project in Faridabad

Realty firm Eros Group said it will invest Rs 250 crore to develop a new luxury housing project in Faridabad, Haryana. The company, which is also into the hospitality sector, will develop 76 units in the 2.7-acre project called Edenwood Tow...

Eastern Freeway to be named after late Vilasrao Deshmukh

The Eastern Freeway in Mumbai will be named after late chief minister and Congress leader Vilasrao Deshmukh, the Maharashtra government said on Wednesday. Making the announcement after attending the state Cabinet meeting here, deputy Chief...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020