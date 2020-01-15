Left Menu
Development News Edition

Normal communication channels will be opened after review, says J-K LG Murmu

Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu on Wednesday said that normal communication channels will be opened in the region after a review.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 15:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 15:16 IST
Normal communication channels will be opened after review, says J-K LG Murmu
Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu speaking to reporters in Jammu on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu on Wednesday said that normal communication channels will be opened in the region after a review. "We are reviewing continuously, and accordingly we are relaxing everything. In the coming days, normal communication technology and communications channels will be opened," Murmu told reporters here after the administration issued orders for partial restoration of internet services in the Union Territory from Wednesday.

When asked whether he is satisfied with normalcy returning to Jammu and Kashmir, the Lieutenant Governor said: "Definitely, the situation is normal in Jammu and other parts. People are now participating in development." Earlier on Tuesday, the Jammu and Kashmir administration issued orders to partially allow 2G mobile connectivity on postpaid mobiles for accessing white-listed sites in five districts of Jammu region-- Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi from January 15.

The administration also allowed broadband internet services in hotels, educational institutions and travel establishments in the Union Territory. According to the order issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Home Department, the Kashmir division will establish an additional 400 internet kiosks.

The order came days after the Supreme Court, on January 10, directed to review all orders suspending internet services in Jammu and Kashmir and stated that the "right to access the internet is a fundamental right under Article 19 of the constitution". The Central government had suspended the internet in the region following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which conferred special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two Union Territories -- Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-India plans new law to protect foreign investment - sources

India is planning a new law to safeguard foreign investment by speeding up dispute resolution, aiming to attract more capital from overseas to boost stuttering domestic growth, two officials with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters....

Youngest of four Dec 16 convicts looks most anxious, walks restlessly inside cell: Tihar Jail sources

Of the four men on death row in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, the youngest, Vinay Sharma, looks the most anxious and is often seen walking restlessly inside his cell, sources in Tihar Jail said as uncertainty continues over th...

Eros Group to invest Rs 250 cr on new housing project in Faridabad

Realty firm Eros Group said it will invest Rs 250 crore to develop a new luxury housing project in Faridabad, Haryana. The company, which is also into the hospitality sector, will develop 76 units in the 2.7-acre project called Edenwood Tow...

Eastern Freeway to be named after late Vilasrao Deshmukh

The Eastern Freeway in Mumbai will be named after late chief minister and Congress leader Vilasrao Deshmukh, the Maharashtra government said on Wednesday. Making the announcement after attending the state Cabinet meeting here, deputy Chief...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020