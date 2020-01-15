Normal communication channels will be opened after review, says J-K LG Murmu

Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu on Wednesday said that normal communication channels will be opened in the region after a review. "We are reviewing continuously, and accordingly we are relaxing everything. In the coming days, normal communication technology and communications channels will be opened," Murmu told reporters here after the administration issued orders for partial restoration of internet services in the Union Territory from Wednesday.

When asked whether he is satisfied with normalcy returning to Jammu and Kashmir, the Lieutenant Governor said: "Definitely, the situation is normal in Jammu and other parts. People are now participating in development." Earlier on Tuesday, the Jammu and Kashmir administration issued orders to partially allow 2G mobile connectivity on postpaid mobiles for accessing white-listed sites in five districts of Jammu region-- Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi from January 15.

The administration also allowed broadband internet services in hotels, educational institutions and travel establishments in the Union Territory. According to the order issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Home Department, the Kashmir division will establish an additional 400 internet kiosks.

The order came days after the Supreme Court, on January 10, directed to review all orders suspending internet services in Jammu and Kashmir and stated that the "right to access the internet is a fundamental right under Article 19 of the constitution". The Central government had suspended the internet in the region following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which conferred special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two Union Territories -- Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

