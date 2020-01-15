Left Menu
Anti-CAA protests: Delhi court grants bail to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 17:20 IST
A Delhi court Wednesday granted bail to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad who has been accused of inciting people during an anti-CAA protest at Jama Masjid on December 20. Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau granted the relief to Azad and put certain conditions on him.

Azad's outfit had called for a protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on December 20, without police permission. Other 15 people arrested in the case were granted bail by the court on January 9.

