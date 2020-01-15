Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC refuses to set aside trial court order in Nirbhaya case

Delhi High Court on Wednesday disposed of a plea by Nirbhaya case convict Mukesh Kumar, seeking to set aside the trial court order, issuing the death warrant.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 18:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 18:05 IST
Delhi HC refuses to set aside trial court order in Nirbhaya case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi High Court on Wednesday disposed of a plea by Nirbhaya case convict Mukesh Kumar, seeking to set aside the trial court order, issuing the death warrant. Delhi HC asked convict Mukesh's counsel to approach the trial court and apprise the court of the pending mercy plea.

In its order, the Delhi High Court stated: "Having heard counsel for the parties, this Court is of the view that there is no error in the order dated January 7, 2020, as till the date the impugned order was passed, the petitioner had neither filed a curative nor a mercy petition." "If the petitioner is of the opinion that the date of execution mentioned in the impugned order needs to be set aside in view of any subsequent event, then he must approach the court that passed the impugned order," the order reads.

The HC further said that it is of the opinion that once the Supreme Court has dismissed the petitioner's criminal appeal confirming the death sentence as well as the review and curative petitions, the petitioner cannot challenge the Additional Sessions Judge's order dated January 7, 2020 fixing a date of hanging before the High Court as the said order is nothing but carrying the orders passed by the apex court to its logical conclusion. "In the event, the petitioner is aggrieved by any such order, he shall have to approach the apex court. At this stage, learned senior counsel for the petitioner states that the petitioner would file an appropriate application before the trial court bringing the subsequent events to its attention. With the aforesaid liberty and observations, the present criminal writ petition along with the pending application stands disposed of," the order said.

Advocate Rahul Mehra appearing for the Tihar Jail authorities had opposed the plea stating that this is premature and mercy plea of Mukesh is currently with the Home Department of Delhi government and will move to the L-G today itself. Mehra said that the execution of convicts will surely not take place on January 22.

He stated that the fate of a death convict comes to a finality only after his mercy plea is rejected by the President and that it can only take place 14 days after the mercy plea is rejected. Rahul Mehra, later in a tweet, said: "Delhi HC dismisses the petition filed by Nirbhaya convict Mukesh Kumar and observes that order dated 07.01.2020 passed by the trial court issuing execution warrants is not erroneous. Petition of the petitioner stands dismissed as withdrawn with liberty to approach the trial court."

Earlier, the Supreme Court had dismissed curative petitions of the two death row convicts, including Mukesh Singh, in 2012 gang-rape case. A five-judge Bench of Justices NV Ramana, Arun Mishra, RF Nariman, R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan heard the petitions filed by Vinay Sharma and Mukesh Singh.

The duo had moved the curative petitions in the top court after a Delhi court issued death warrants in their names for their hanging on January 22. Besides them, two other convicts -- Pawan and Akshay -- are also slated to be executed on the same day at 7 am in Delhi's Tihar Jail premises.They were convicted and sentenced to death for raping a 23-year-old woman in a moving bus in the national capital on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012.

The victim, who was later given the name Nirbhaya, had succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Singapore where she had been airlifted for medical treatment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-OPEC expects lower demand for its oil as U.S. hits new milestone

OPEC expects lower demand for its crude oil in 2020 even as global demand rises, it said on Wednesday, as rival producers grab market share and the United States looks set for another output record.The United States, which has seen its outp...

Iran warns Europe as diplomat says officials 'lied' on crash

Irans president warned Wednesday that European soldiers in the Mideast could be in danger after three nations challenged Tehran over breaking the limits of its nuclear deal. Tehrans top diplomat meanwhile acknowledged that Iranians were lie...

Marijuana use may impair driving even when the high wears off

Recreational marijuana use can impair the driving ability of people even when they are sober, according to a study. The study, published in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence, also linked the earlier onset of marijuana use -- under age...

Trauma care not given much importance in India: MoRTH Secretary

Mr. I K Pandey, DG RD and Special Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Govt of India, today said that the government is in the process of providing first-aid centers at all toll plazas as well as extending it to highways. Thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020