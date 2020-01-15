Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-"Our historic duty": Putin plans steps to boost Russia's birth rate

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 21:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 21:02 IST
UPDATE 2-"Our historic duty": Putin plans steps to boost Russia's birth rate
Represetative Image Image Credit: ANI

President Vladimir Putin announced measures on Wednesday to boost Russia's birth rate, describing them as vital to the country's future though they are projected to cost at least $6.5 billion this year alone. Saying the demographic situation was "very difficult", Putin proposed payments for low-income families with small children, allowances for first-time mothers, higher payments for families with more children and the creation of more places in nurseries.

"Our historic duty is to respond to this challenge," Putin said in a televised state-of-the nation address to Russia's political elite. "Russia's fate and its historic prospects depend on how many of us there are... it depends on how many children are born in Russian families in one year, five, 10 years, on what they will grow up to be," he said.

Russia's population fell dramatically in the 1990s in the tough economic and social climate after the collapse of the Soviet Union, and Putin has faced demographic problems for much of the time since he became president in 2000. Previous attempts to improve the situation have been unsuccessful, causing concern among economists about what the impact of having a smaller workforce will be on the economy.

In 2018 the population of 147 million - a figure that includes Crimea although it is not internationally recognised as part of Russia - contracted by 86,000. The finance ministry estimates that the new social pledges made by Putin will cost 400 billion roubles to 450 billion roubles ($6.50 billion-$7.31 billion) this year, and the cost of the policies will increase in coming years.

The economy ministry sees total additional costs rising to over 600 billion roubles a year from 2022, but it and the finance ministry do not expect an impact on inflation. The new spending will be on top of 25.7 trillion roubles that Putin ordered in 2018 to be spent on 13 policy areas, known as National Projects", that included the demographic situation.

Russian central bank estimates foresee inflation of 3.5-4% this year. Falling inflation has allowed the central bank to cut its main rate five times in 2019. The finance ministry is projecting a budget surplus of 0.8% of gross domestic product this year, compared with a 1.7% surplus planned for 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-House Democrats name seven-member team to prosecute Trump in Senate trial

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday unveiled a seven-member team to prosecute President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial in the Senate, headed by a former prosecutor who has become a nemesis of the Republican pr...

New Malta PM reshuffles ministers, shuns controversial names

New Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela reshuffled his cabinet on Wednesday, sidelining some of the politicians who had faced fierce criticism from an anti-corruption journalist before her murder in 2017. Abela, 42, was sworn in as prime mi...

Liquor worth Rs 20 lakh seized in UP's Mathura

Liquor worth over Rs 20 lakh was recovered from a truck near the Mahuvan toll on the National Highway-22 here, police said on Wednesday. Three people have been arrested for smuggling the liquor from Haryanas Hisar, they said.DSP Jagveer Sin...

Vu Technologies to close this fiscal with Rs 1-1.2K crore revenue: Saraf

Smart television maker Vu Technologies on Wednesday said its business has not been hurt by the overall consumption slowdown in the economy, mainly due to focus on younger buyers. The city-headquartered company will close FY20 with a 14 per ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020