Lebanon caretaker finmin wants c.bank governor to specify new powers sought -source

Lebanon's caretaker finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil wants central bank governor Riad Salameh to specify what extra powers he is seeking and on what legal basis, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The Finance Ministry set out its position in a letter that also asked Salameh to specify why the new powers were not included in his existing authorities, the source said.

