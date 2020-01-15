Macron hopes China-US trade deal will not bring new US-EU tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that he hoped a new agreement between China and the United States on trade will not lead to new tensions between the United States and Europe.

"I hope it is a good dynamic. But I would not want this Chinese-American rapprochement to be an excuse to reopen a new chapter of U.S.-European tensions," Macron told reporters.

China has pledged to buy almost $80 billion of additional manufactured goods from the United States over the next two years as part of a trade war truce, according to a source.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

