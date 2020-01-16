Left Menu
PMC Bank scam: HDIL promoters Wadhawans won't be shifted to their residence

PMC Bank scam: HDIL promoters Wadhawans won't be shifted to their residence
File Photo. Image Credit: ANI

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Supreme Court stayed the Bombay High Court order allowing shifting of HDIL promoters to their residence.
  • But the other aspects of order such as allowing the sale of assets of promoters remain operative.
  • The high court had allowed the shifting of Wadhawans to "ensure their cooperation" to the committee.

The Supreme Court on Thursday partially stayed the Bombay High Court order allowing shifting of HDIL promoters Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan, accused in the multi-crore Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank scam case, from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail to their residence. A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the high court order to the extent of allowing their release from prison needed to be stayed.

The law officer said the other aspect of the high court order such as the sale of assets of the accused promoters under the supervision of high court-appointed committee should be allowed to remain operative and the sole objective was with regard to their release from Arthur Road Jail. The top court agreed with the submissions.

Earlier during the day, the apex court had agreed to consider the plea of enforcement agencies against the high court order to release them from jail and keeping them in their residence under the constant watch of prison guards. Mehta mentioned before the bench that the PMC Bank scam involved Rs 7000 crore and the high court had on Wednesday passed a very "unusual order" while hearing public interest litigation (PIL).

Mehta told the bench that the father-son duo is presently lodged in Arthur Road Jail in judicial custody and if they are shifted to their residence as per the high court's order, it would be like bail to them.

The high court had on Wednesday set up a three-member committee for valuating and sale of encumbered assets of Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) to expeditiously recover dues payable by the firm to PMC Bank.

The high court had directed the superintendent of Arthur Road Jail to shift both the accused to their residence under the supervision of two jail guards to ensure their cooperation to the committee. The high court had passed the order while hearing a PIL seeking direction for expeditious disposal of HDIL assets and properties attached by the Economic Offence Wing and the Enforcement Directorate and repaying PMC Bank depositors at the earliest.

The fraud at PMC Bank came to light in September last year after the Reserve Bank of India discovered that the bank had allegedly created fictitious accounts to hide over Rs 4,355 crore of loans extended to almost-bankrupt HDIL. According to RBI, the PMC Bank masked 44 problematic loan accounts, including those of HDIL, by tampering with its core banking system, and the accounts were accessible only to limited staff members.

Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing and the ED registered offenses against senior bank officials and HDIL promoters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

