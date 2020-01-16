This is breach of protocol, courtesy: Arif Mohammad on Kerala govt challenging CAA in SC

As the Kerala government moves the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, on Thursday said that this is a 'breach' of protocol and courtesy and the government should have informed him. "This is a breach of protocol and a breach of courtesy. I will look into it whether the state government can go to the SC without the approval of the Governor. If not the approval, they could have just informed me," said Khan while speaking to the reporters here.

"I have no issue with them going to the Supreme Court but they should have informed me first. I, being a constitutional head came to know about it through newspapers. Clearly, I am not just a rubber stamp," he added. His statement came two days after the Kerala government moved the Supreme Court against CAA which grants Indian citizenship to minorities from three countries - Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

In the petition, the government stated that the act violates "Articles 14, 21, and 25 of the Constitution of India" and is violative of the basic structure- the principle of secularism as well. This came days after the Kerala Assembly passed a resolution seeking withdrawal of the CAA.

Earlier this month, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote letters to his counterparts in 11 states asking them to consider passing a similar resolution like that of his state. (ANI)

