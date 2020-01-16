Left Menu
J-K admn strips Davinder Singh of Sher-e-Kashmir police medal

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has stripped Deputy SP Davinder Singh of the Sher-e-Kashmir police medal for gallantry awarded in 2018.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has stripped Deputy SP Davinder Singh of the Sher-e-Kashmir police medal for gallantry awarded in 2018. Earlier on Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir Police said it is recommending to the central government that Davinder Singh, who was arrested while travelling with two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, should be sacked.

"He has been suspended, we are recommending his sacking to the government. We cannot share right now what has been revealed during the interrogation," Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh had said. The investigation of the case has been handed over to NIA, sources said. National Investigation Agency (NIA) Director-General met Union Home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla pertaining to the investigation into the matter.

The sources said that a team headed by IG level officer will go to Jammu and Kashmir for the investigation soon. The probe team will investigate Davinder's link with terrorists. The NIA will also register a case after seeking details from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the sources added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

