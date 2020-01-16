NGT seeks report on plea alleging pollution in East Delhi lake

The National Green Tribunal Thursday sought a report from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and DTTDC on a plea alleging that a lake in East Delhi is being polluted. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the DDA and Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) to submit the report within a month.

"DDA will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance. The report may be furnished by email within one month. A copy of this order be sent to the DDA and the DTTDC by email. The applicant may furnish a set of papers to the DDA and the DTTDC and file affidavit of service within one week," the bench said. The tribunal's order came on a plea filed by city resident R P Singhal alleging that Sanjay Lake park near Mayur Vihar is being polluted by ingress of sewage in the water body.

Concretisation around the trees is taking place in violation of orders of the tribunal, the plea said, adding that he made a representation to the authorities but no action has been taken till date.

