SC dismisses plea of telcos seeking review of verdict on recovery of past dues of Rs 1.47 lakh crore
The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed the plea of Telecom majors, including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, seeking review of certain directions of the Supreme Court on recovery of past dues amounting to Rs 1.47 lakh crore from telecom service providers.
The recovery of past dues by the government was based on adjusted gross revenue of about Rs 92,000 crore.
A bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, S A Nazeer and M R Shah did not find merit in the review plea.
