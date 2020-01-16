PIL in Madhya Pradesh HC seeks implementation of CAA in state Jabalpur, Jan 16 (PTI)A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Madhya Pradesh High Court here seeking implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in the Congress-ruled state. The PIL was filed recently by office-bearers of four social organisations in the state.

Talking to PTI on Thursday, advocate Ram Kishore Katiyar, who is one of the petitioners, said that state Chief Minister Kamal Nath and chief secretary have been made respondents in the PIL. "The PIL has been filed in the wake of reported statements made by CM Kamal Nath that the CAA will not be implemented in the state," he said.

Kamal Nath had earlier said that he will not allow implementation any such law in the state which discriminates on the basis of religion and is against the spirit of the Constitution. Last month, he had even led a march in protest against the CAA in Bhopal. The PIL states that the Centre has issued a gazette notification on CAA a few days ago after its passage in both the Houses of Parliament, Katiyar said.

As per the gazette notification issued by the Centre last week, the CAA, under which non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, will be given Indian citizenship, came into force from January 10. Besides Katiyar, who is the president of Rachanatmak Adhivakta Sangh, the other three petitioners are- S K Menon, president of Akhil Bharatiya Malyalee Sangh, Chandra Prabha, president of Veer Veerangana and Ashish Sharma, general secretary of Akshar Jyoti..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.