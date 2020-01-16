Bank of England's Carney to serve as UK government climate adviser

Outgoing Bank of England Governor Mark Carney will advise Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the run-up to a major United Nations climate conference taking place in Glasgow this November, Britain's government said on Thursday.

Carney steps down from the BoE in March and has already accepted a role as a U.N. envoy on finance and climate change, taking over from former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, who is running to become the next president of the United States.

"His expertise will help the UK to lead in mobilizing businesses and investors to support our net-zero revolution," Johnson said in a statement after a meeting with Carney.

