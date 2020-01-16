Left Menu
One more accused granted bail in Seelampur violence case

A Delhi court on Thursday granted regular bail to Irshad Ali, one of the accused in the Seelampur violence case.

  ANI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 16-01-2020 22:10 IST
  Created: 16-01-2020 22:10 IST
A Delhi court on Thursday granted regular bail to Irshad Ali, one of the accused in the Seelampur violence case. Ali was granted bail by the court of Additional Sessions Judge Lalit Kumar. Twelve out of the 16 accused in the case have been granted bails earlier.

Court has now granted bail to 13 accused out of 16 so far in the Seelampur violence case on a surety bond of Rs 15,000. On Wednesday, Delhi's Karkardooma Court had granted bail to 10 people while two have already been granted bail on medical grounds earlier.

Additional Sessions Judge Lalit Kumar said, "The policemen injury is normal as per the MLC report. Apart from this, nothing has been proved on the basis of police CCTV footage. It has been a month since the accused people have been kept in jail but neither the Delhi Police nor the Crime Branch have been able to prove the culprit." Zakir Raza, the lawyer for the accused persons in this case, told the court during the hearing that the police had registered a false case of Article 307 on them.

"The police had picked up people from the house in Seelampur area and arrested them in the afternoon while the FIR was lodged at night. The police threw tear gas in the area and arrested the injured people who were going for treatment," said Raza during the hearing. "Police wants to prove that these people have committed violence by showing broken glass in place of violence in the name of evidence," he added.

On January 2, court of Chief metropolitan magistrate Vinod Kumar Gautam extended the judicial custody of 14 accused persons till January 16. Two of the accused in the case were granted interim bail on medical ground earlier. On December 31, Delhi court had granted bail to two accused persons who were arrested after a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the Seelampur area.

The Delhi Police had arrested 16 people during the protest on December 17. Subsequently, the court sent them to 14-day judicial custody a day after. They were arrested after a protest in Delhi's Seelampur area turned violent. The protesters had allegedly clashed with policemen and vandalized three buses during the protest. Many people were also injured in the incident. (ANI)

