FBI arrests three suspected neo-Nazis ahead of Virginia gun rally -New York Times

The FBI arrested on Thursday three men suspected of being members of a neo-Nazi hate group who had weapons and discussed attending a gun rally in Virginia next week in hopes of helping to start a race war, the New York Times reported.

The men were arrested in Maryland and were expected to make an appearance in federal court later Thursday, the newspaper reported, citing unnamed law enforcement sources. Gun rights supporters are planning a large rally in Richmond, Virginia, on Monday in response to the newly Democratic-controlled state legislature's push to stiffen gun laws.

