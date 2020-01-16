Left Menu
Dissent is democratic expression, but should be articulated within prescribed norms: Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the 7th CPA India Region Conference at the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha on Thursday. Birla said that in the past seven decades, Parliament has done commendable work to usher in social, economic and political changes.

Picture Courtesy - Om Birla Twitter. Image Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the 7th CPA India Region Conference at the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha on Thursday. Birla said that in the past seven decades, Parliament has done commendable work to usher in social, economic and political changes. He observed that the unflinching belief of people in our democracy is our strength and over the years, their increasing participation in our electoral process is testimony to this fact. Further, with the rising aspirations of the people, the responsibility of representatives towards their representatives had also increased, he added.Birla said that every Member of Parliament and MLA is the custodian of ideals, aspirations and trust of the nation and voices the grievances of the poor. He asserted that Parliamentary discourse resonated vibrancy and dynamism of our democracy and norms of freedom of expression should imbibe informed and uninterrupted discussions. Thus parliamentary discussions should concur to established rules and norms.He further said that elected representatives serve as a link between the people and the Government because they are in constant touch with the people. It is, therefore, the responsibility of the elected representatives to vociferously put forth the views of their constituents when legislations are discussed in the House and also to ensure their demands are accommodated in the policies and programmes pursued by the Government.Speaking on the theme for the first Plenary, 'Capacity Building of Legislators for scrutinizing Budgetary Proposals', Lok Sabha Speaker said that Budget is a key instrument of Government's financial policy, and to have informed and meaningful discussions on the Budget, capacity building of legislators is crucial.

The role of parliamentary committees, in this respect, is also important because committees evaluate and monitor Government budget, policies and programmes and also provide a platform to legislators to give their valuable opinion, irrespective of party or political considerations. He expressed satisfaction that parliamentary committees have been working to ensure good governance by bringing transparency and answerability in Government functioning.

Capacity building of legislators is also necessary to ensure proactive and meaningful discussions on the budget. Further, speaking on the theme for the second Plenary, 'Enhancing Focus of Legislators on Legislative Business', Birla said that legislators should have a profound understanding of rules and procedures and also our Constitutional provisions.Referring to the Resolution passed during the 79th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of Legislative Bodies in India, Birla highlighted that the Conference has passed a few Resolutions, to comprehensively streamline the working of our Parliament and legislatures and to ensure effective participation of legislators. (ANI)

